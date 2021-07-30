COVID-19 claims 86 more lives, positivity ratio recorded 7.23%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 62,723 on Friday with 4,537 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,489 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-six (86) corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 82 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 86 deaths occurred, 50 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,117 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 33 of them admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.23 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 37%, Lahore 20%, Peshawar 18% and Karachi 18%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 37%, Karachi 53%, Abbottabad 38% and Islamabad 33%.

Around 304 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 58,203 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 20,475 in Sindh, 17,510 in Punjab, 10,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,484 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 4,689 in Balochistan, 864 in GB, and 1,090 in AJK.

Around 938,843 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,024,861 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 23,819, Balochistan 30,162, GB 8,008, ICT 86,945, KP 143,213, Punjab 355,483 and Sindh 377,231.

About 23,295 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,947 people perished in Sindh, 44 of them died in the hospitals on Thursday.

11,019 people died in Punjab died with 24 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 20 individuals died in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,444 people expired in KP, nine of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 799 individuals died in ICT, two of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 327 people died in Balochistan, one perished in the hospital in past 24 hours, 137 infected people perished in GB, four of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours and 622 people in AJK died, two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Thursday.

A total of 15,936,674 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 3,575 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.