COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,686 after registration of 84 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,686 after registration of 84 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,229.

The P&SHD confirmed that 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Sheikhupura, five in Gujranwala, eight in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal, 13 in Nankana Sahib, one in Sialkot, one in Narowal, one in Hafizabad, four in Gujrat, two in Multan, two in Faisalabad, one in Chineot, two in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Layyah, three 3 in Sahiwal and two new cases have been reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,184,492 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,173 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.