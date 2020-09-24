UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:18 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,686 after registration of 84 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,686 after registration of 84 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,229.

The P&SHD confirmed that 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Sheikhupura, five in Gujranwala, eight in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal, 13 in Nankana Sahib, one in Sialkot, one in Narowal, one in Hafizabad, four in Gujrat, two in Multan, two in Faisalabad, one in Chineot, two in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Layyah, three 3 in Sahiwal and two new cases have been reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,184,492 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,173 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Chakwal Hafizabad Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

6 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

17 minutes ago

AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hi ..

2 minutes ago

No gold imports in last two months

2 minutes ago

All hail the King! Praise for Japan footballer Kaz ..

2 minutes ago

Nobel prize cash raised to $1.1 mln

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.