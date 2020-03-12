UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Confirms First 3 COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:27 PM

Cuba confirms first 3 COVID-19 cases

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health has confirmed here that three Italian tourists have tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed cases reported in the country

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Cuban Ministry of Public Health has confirmed here that three Italian tourists have tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed cases reported in the country.

In a brief note released on Cuban state television, the ministry said that out of four Italian tourists transferred on Tuesday to Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute in Havana, three tested positive for COVID-19.

The tourists who were confirmed to have been infected arrived in Havana on Monday and traveled to the city of Trinidad in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, according to the ministry.

Their conditions at this stage are not life-threatening, the ministry said.

The press release also said that people who have interacted with the Italian tourists during their stay on the island nation have not reported COVID-19 symptoms.

Earlier this week, Cuban Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said that three medical laboratories were set up in the provinces of Havana, Santa Clara and Santiago de Cuba to test samples from the western, central and eastern regions.

Portal also said 3,200 beds and intensive care units are available for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitals across the island country.

Related Topics

Trinidad Sancti Spiritus Santa Clara Santiago De Cuba Havana TV From

Recent Stories

Pakistan,Facebook join hands to educate public on ..

8 minutes ago

Tribal people pledged basic health, education faci ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares end with steep losses

8 minutes ago

European stock markets plunge over 5% at start

8 minutes ago

China-UNESCO announces scholarships for 2020-21 in ..

25 minutes ago

World Water day observe on March 22

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.