Free Medical Camp Organized At NPC
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:45 PM
Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in collaboration with Association of Health and Medical Organisations (AHMO) organized a free medical camp here at the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday
Doctors specialising in various diseases examined journalists and their families, and conducted free medical tests.
President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, RIUJ president, Tariq Virik, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Treasurer Nadeem Chaudry, AHMO president Malik Sajjad Anwar and Secretary Waheeb Babi while speaking on the occasion said, Journalists were busy in their fields and had no time to focus on their health and a free medical camp would prove beneficial for them.
They said organizing a free medical camp was a commendable initiative.
The senior journalists and their families who visited the medical camp for tests appreciated the efforts of AHMO and UJ.
The tests conducted in the camp included blood, liver, kidneys, sugar, dental, eyes, skin etc.
