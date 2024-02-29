Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Organized At NPC

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Free medical camp organized at NPC

Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in collaboration with Association of Health and Medical Organisations (AHMO) organized a free medical camp here at the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in collaboration with Association of Health and Medical Organisations (AHMO) organized a free medical camp here at the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday.

Doctors specialising in various diseases examined journalists and their families, and conducted free medical tests.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, RIUJ president, Tariq Virik, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Treasurer Nadeem Chaudry, AHMO president Malik Sajjad Anwar and Secretary Waheeb Babi while speaking on the occasion said, Journalists were busy in their fields and had no time to focus on their health and a free medical camp would prove beneficial for them.

They said organizing a free medical camp was a commendable initiative.

The senior journalists and their families who visited the medical camp for tests appreciated the efforts of AHMO and UJ.

The tests conducted in the camp included blood, liver, kidneys, sugar, dental, eyes, skin etc.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Rawalpindi Blood

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

15 minutes ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

8 minutes ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

8 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

8 minutes ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

8 minutes ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

8 minutes ago
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

13 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

4 minutes ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health