Hong Kong Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:44 PM

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 11,350

The new cases included six local infections and four imported ones, the CHP said in a statement.

Of the local cases, three had an unknown origin.

While daily infections remained low recently, the CHP still called on the public to keep social distancing and avoid unnecessary outbound trips.

Some 253,900 residents have received the first vaccine shot under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26.

