India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,666,241

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,666,241 on Thursday, as 9,419 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,666,241 on Thursday, as 9,419 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 159 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 474,111.

There are still 94,742 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a rise of 1,009 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,097,388 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,251 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

