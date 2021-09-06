Iran reports 25,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,129,407 in total

UrduPoint.com

The Iranian health ministry reported on Monday 25,870 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,129,407

TEHRAN, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Iranian health ministry reported on Monday 25,870 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,129,407.

The pandemic has claimed 110,674 lives in the country so far after 610 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on its official website.

A total of 4,362,814 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,689 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Sunday, 19,467,858 people have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 9,684,669 have taken two doses.

Iran' Minister of Agriculture Javad Sadati Nejad announced Sunday the start of the third phase of clinical trials for the Iranian vaccine Razi Cov Pars, state tv reported

