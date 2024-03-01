Open Menu

Published March 01, 2024

Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Experts at international symposium urged the biochemists to expedite their efforts in term of medicinal drug discovery and development in order to cope with rising different diseases for the noble cause of health security.

They were addressing the inaugural session of two-day international symposium titled “Drug Discovery and Development Themed Emerging Trends in Drug Discovery”, arranged by Department of Biochemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Vice Chancellor National Skill University Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar urged the young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to fight the challenges. He said that with the passage of time, new diseases have broken out for which scientists had to enhance their efforts. He said "we will have to go a long way to achieve goals of health, nutrition and environment security and avert future challenges." He hailed the initiatives being carried out by the Biochemistry for producing trained manpower and tangible research work.

Former Vice Chancellor PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan stressed the need to strengthen ties between the scientists and industry by saying “the collaborative and trust building are essential for the development that must be cemented”.

Dean Faculty of Sciences UAF Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti that inter-disciplinary research work would pave the way for the development. He added that the latest trends in the sciences be adopted to combat the challenges of the modern era. He also stressed the need to learn the modern tools and techniques to compete with the rest of the world.

Chairman Biochemistry Prof Dr Amer Jamil said biochemistry is a demand driven discipline and role of the biochemists was on the rise with each passing year. He said that the conference will set the path for chemistry and biochemistry scientists for enhanced roles in the medical drug development and bring together the scientists, industry and stakeholders on a platform where they can provide solutions.

Prof Dr Alicja Nowaczyk from Poland, Dr Nadeem Akhtar from Ghazi University, Dr Lukasz Fijalkowski from Poland and others addressed the technical session.

