Pakistan records lowest deaths, positive cases since June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The country on Monday recorded the lowest deaths and positive cases reported in a day since June 1; the national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 41,726 with 1,019 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,549 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 33 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and one out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 34 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours nine of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. There were 2,676 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care with 15 patients brought into various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.59 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 21 percent, Lahore 23 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 45 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 28 percent, Gilgit 27 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Multan 25 percent.

Around 322 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 39,214 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 12,825 in Sindh, 12,008 in Punjab, 9,250 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,486 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 893 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 391 in AJK.

Around 878,740 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 942,189 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,783, Balochistan 26,232, GB 5,712, ICT 82,139, KP 136,074, Punjab 344,065 and Sindh 328,184.

About 21,723 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 5,243 have perished in Sindh among six of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Sunday. 10,516 in Punjab had died with 15 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. All of them died in the hospitals. 4,224 in KP where eight of them died in hospital on Sunday, 772 in ICT among one of them perished in the hospital on Sunday, 294 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 566 in AJK among three of them in the hospitals succumbed to the deadly virus on Sunday.

A total of 13,857,250 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,926 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.