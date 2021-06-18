Pakistan records lowest positivity ratio since June 1

The country on Friday recorded the lowest positivity ratio reported in a day since June 1; the national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 35,809 with 1,043 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,410 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The country on Friday recorded the lowest positivity ratio reported in a day since June 1; the national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 35,809 with 1,043 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,410 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 36 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 39 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 17 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. There were 2,413 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care of various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.9 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 20 percent, Lahore 20 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 38 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 28 percent, Gilgit 30 percent, Karachi 25 percent and Multan 24 percent.

Around 280 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 54,647 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 14,221 in Sindh, 25,661 in Punjab, 9,612 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,337 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 997 in Balochistan, 384 in GB, and 435 in AJK.

Around 888,505 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 946,227 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,868, Balochistan 26,466, GB 5,759, ICT 82,278, KP 136,663, Punjab 344,641 and Sindh 330,552.

About 21,913 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 5,306 have perished in Sindh among 14 of them died in the hospitals on Thursday. 10,603 in Punjab had died with 17 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 15 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals. 4,252 in KP where four of them died in hospitals and one out of hospitals on Thursday, 773 in ICT, 300 in Balochistan among three of them perished in the hospital on Thursday, 108 in GB and 571 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,026,336 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,674 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.