Polio seminar at QMC on Oct 24

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of the Health Department, Government of Punjab, seminar on polio virus and preventative measures will be held at Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur on October 24.

According to a press release issued here, Member Punjab Assembly and Chairman, Standing Committee on Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Dr Muhammad Afzal will be chief guest of the ceremony. Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed and Principal, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr Javed Iqbal will attended the seminar as guest of honor.

The seminar will aim to highlight importance of measures to control spread of polio virus.