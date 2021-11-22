Sehat Sahulat Programme offers eight major diseases treatment to beneficiaries

Eight major diseases are cured under priority care and seven services are extended to the beneficiaries of Sehat Sahulat Programme(SSP) for extending quality healthcare services to masses in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Eight major diseases are cured under priority care and seven services are extended to the beneficiaries of Sehat Sahulat Programme(SSP) for extending quality healthcare services to masses in Punjab.

These included Cardiovascular disease, Diabetes Mellitus, burns and road traffic accidents, End Stage Renal Disease & Renal Dialysis, Chronic Diseases: Organ Failure, including and limited to Liver Failure, Renal Failure, Cardiopulmonary Failure, Oncology, limited to Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Surgical Treatment, Daycare treatment , Neurosurgical, including and limited to Laminectomies, Cerebrovascular procedures, Spinal Neurosurgery, Peripheral nerve injury.

In Chronic diseases Tuberculosis, necessitating hospitalization, treatment for Hepatitis B & C,Chronic Liver Disease and treatment for HIV are covered under the programme.

A Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC) source told APP that Inpatient Services (all medical and surgical cases, Maternity services (SVD/CS) and consultancy of emergencies, free follow ups,fractures,referral transportation from one hospital to other and standard exclusion criteria are extended under secondary care of SSP.

Universal Health Insurance (UHI) launched in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions while approximately 40 percent of Punjab covered under the programme, he said and added that it has been implemented in 36 districts of the province.

Sharing breakdown, the source informed that exactly empanelled Hospitals in 36 districts are 312 with 26,794 beds including 270 secondary healthcare hospitals: with 10,346 beds and 42 tertiary healthcare hospitals having 16,448 beds.

A total of 3,848,973 families are enrolled in DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions under SSP, the source said, adding that 16,036,473 individuals are registered with it.

He informed that 628,966 families have been enrolled in Multan division while 641,782 in Bahawalpur division.

While 47, 32 and 27 hospitals are empanelled in DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions respectively, the source maintained.

/395