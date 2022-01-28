Six died, 2,385 new cases of corona reported in Punjab

Six people died of coronavirus while 2,385 new cases were reported in the province on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Six people died of coronavirus while 2,385 new cases were reported in the province on Friday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 471,971 while total number of deaths were recorded 13,129 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 1,380 cases in Lahore, seven in Attock, four in Bahawalnagar, 54 in Bahawalpur,12 in Chakwal, three in Chineot, 20 in Dera Ghazi Khan,85 in Faisalabad, 44 in Gujranwala,17 in Gujrat, one in Hafizabad, seven in Jhang, 21 in Jhelum, eight in Kasur, four in Khanewal, six in Khoshab, five in Layyah, two in Lodharan, four in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Mianwali, 88 in Multan, five in Muzaffargarh,15 in Nankana Sahib, one in Narowal, 11 in Okara, four in Pakpatan,three in Rajanpur, 363 in Rawalpindi, 27 in Rahimyar Khan, 10 in Sahiwal, 26 in Sargodha,35 in Sheikhupura,13 in Toba Tek Singh, six in Vehari and 91 cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,458,042 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 433,381 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.