Surgeries to begin at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree next week: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that surgeries will commence at the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre Murree from next week, marking a major step forward in strengthening healthcare services in the hilly region.

Presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, the minister said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to provide modern cardiac facilities at the people’s doorstep.

“Insha Allah, surgeries will start at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree from next week. The credit for providing state-of-the-art cardiac services in such a short period of one and a half years goes to the Chief Minister Punjab and her government,” Khawaja Salman Rafique said.

He added that both Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center would become excellent treatment hubs for Murree and surrounding areas.

The minister emphasized that the Punjab government is, for the first time in history, purchasing modern cardiac machinery worth crores of rupees to equip all cardiac projects across the province.

During the meeting, the latest situation regarding medical equipment and human resources for the institution was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretaries Anwar Bariar, Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, and Ameer Muhammad, as well as Director Budget & Accounts Hammad Al-Rab.

Chairman Punjab CM Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, MS Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Dr. Qaiser Mahmood Abbasi, Executive Director Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Professor Misfarah, along with officers from the Communication & Works Department and other stakeholders also participated.