Surgeries To Begin At Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree Next Week: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:32 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that surgeries will commence at the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre Murree from next week, marking a major step forward in strengthening healthcare services in the hilly region
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that surgeries will commence at the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre Murree from next week, marking a major step forward in strengthening healthcare services in the hilly region.
Presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, the minister said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to provide modern cardiac facilities at the people’s doorstep.
“Insha Allah, surgeries will start at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree from next week. The credit for providing state-of-the-art cardiac services in such a short period of one and a half years goes to the Chief Minister Punjab and her government,” Khawaja Salman Rafique said.
He added that both Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center would become excellent treatment hubs for Murree and surrounding areas.
The minister emphasized that the Punjab government is, for the first time in history, purchasing modern cardiac machinery worth crores of rupees to equip all cardiac projects across the province.
During the meeting, the latest situation regarding medical equipment and human resources for the institution was reviewed.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Additional Secretaries Anwar Bariar, Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, and Ameer Muhammad, as well as Director Budget & Accounts Hammad Al-Rab.
Chairman Punjab CM Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, MS Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Dr. Qaiser Mahmood Abbasi, Executive Director Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Professor Misfarah, along with officers from the Communication & Works Department and other stakeholders also participated.
Recent Stories
Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary
Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation ..
Surgeries to begin at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree next week: minister
Three held for illegal Falcon hunting
227th Urs: three day celebrations of Hazrat Waris Shah conclude
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC
EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss yo ..
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure
Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chinese high-yield varieties
More Stories From Health
-
Surgeries to begin at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree next week: minister2 minutes ago
-
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes1 day ago
-
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women2 days ago
-
Punjab finalizes central framework for cardiac disposables7 days ago
-
Court rejects bail in illegal kidney transplant case7 days ago
-
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society7 days ago
-
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours12 days ago
-
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer12 days ago
-
Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer14 days ago
-
Anti-Narcotics Association arranges medicines for flood victims15 days ago
-
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln girls22 days ago
-
Polio immunization campaign launched24 days ago