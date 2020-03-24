Tele medicine Centre goes operational at Nishtar Hospital

A tele medicine centre, a facility from where people could seek advise from doctors by telephone round the clock, has been opened here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A tele medicine centre, a facility from where people could seek advise from doctors by telephone round the clock, has been opened here on Tuesday.

Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha inaugurated the centre located at IT room.

A specialist of Cornovirus besides other health related issue including Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Paeds Medicine, Surgery, Ophthalmology (Eyes), Post Gynaecology (Mother and Child), Medicines and other major departments.

Briefing the media, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, informed that the centre would extend the services of ambulance of 1122 too in case a patient needs it after the doctor took his history.

The service would be available for 24 hours, he said and advised the people to avail themselves of the facility instead of pouring in the hospital unnecessarily.

The step has been initiated keep in the view the situation of corona cases, the VC stated adding that five telephone lines have been fixed for this purpose which included: 061-4540210,061-4540211, 061-4540212,061-4540213, 061-4540214, 061-4540214 and 061-4540215.

Present on the occasion were Dr Iftikhar Khan, Dr Masood ur Rauf, Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Abdul Wali, and others.