Thousands of patients receiving healthcare facilities at LU Hospitals: Dr. Mubeen Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon has said 3479 patients were being provided medical treatment in both the hospitals of LUMHS in Hyderabad and Jamshoro on daily basis while 2549 patients had been treated at emergency services.

Talking to delegations of traders and civil society organizations, Dr. Mubeen Memon said hundreds of doctors including consultants were providing medical treatment and conducting operations free of cost to the patients of different diseases in both hospitals.

The civil hospital Hyderabad with best available medical facilities was catering to needs of patients belonging to 15 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Dr. Memon said and added that, 2779 patients in Hyderabad and 700 patients in Jamshoro hospital were being given healthcare facilities in Out Patient Department daily basis.

He said 2249 patients and the injured persons in city and 300 in Jamshoro hospitals were visiting daily in emergency services for getting treatment where doctors were doing their duties round the clock.

He informed that 30 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had recently been established in civil hospital Hyderabad where patients were being admitted without any discrimination.

Dr. Memon said Traumatology department and Kidney centre had been made functional where patients were being provided free of cost treatment with dialysis and pathological facilities.

He said complicated cases referred by private hospitals were being admitted here in civil hospital and patients had been given available medical treatment by specialist consultants.

He said on the directives of Minister Health Sindh, patients MRI, CT Scan and other pathological facilities were being provided to the patients free of cost.

Dr. Memon appealed to the traders and civil society representatives to come forward to help the needy humanity as to serve humanity was to serve God.