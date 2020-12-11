UrduPoint.com
Universal Health Coverage Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Like other parts of the globe, International Universal Health Coverage day will be marked on December 12 (Saturday) including Pakistan which aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners

Each year on 12 December, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, champion what we have achieved so far, call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030.

Each year on 12 December, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, champion what we have achieved so far, call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030.

2020 has been a long moment of reckoning for health systems around the world. While the harsh lessons of COVID-19 are far from new�and while fears and injustices now making headlines reflect the daily reality of millions before the pandemic�the sheer scale of this crisis has sparked new urgency around health systems and universal health coverage.

More leaders than ever are paying attention, and more people than ever are rising to demand change.

The goal of universal health coverage (UHC) has become more attainable as the world has become richer, leading to greater access to health services and technologies, such as vaccines and antibiotics, and to the most dramatic decline in poverty ever achieved. To ensure that every person benefits from the human right to health, political leaders have to make the right choices, the rational economic, financial and social choice of universal health coverage.

