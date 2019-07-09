UrduPoint.com
Ajk Authorities Review Rs. 1.9 Billion 16 Dev Projects Public Welfare In The State

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:13 PM

Ajk authorities review Rs. 1.9 billion 16 dev Projects public welfare in the State

The Development Working Party of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Tuesday discussed and reviewed Rs. 1.9 billion 16 development projects for various parts of the State, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : The Development Working Party of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government Tuesday discussed and reviewed Rs. 1.9 billion 16 development projects for various parts of the State, it was officially said.

The 1st meeting of AKDWP for FY 2019-20 held at the State metropolis with the ACS (Dev.) in the chair. Representatives of the Government of Paksitan, Secretaries of the concerned nation-building departments and officials of the State Planning & Development Department attended, a AJK Government's authoritative sources later told APP late Tuesday.

The projects of greater significance discussed included the Landslide Control, Management and Mitigation along Major Roads in AJK, Water Supply Schemes for two cities of Muzaffarabad and Kotli along with Tehsil Chaksawari of Mirpur district and Construction of Civil Judge Court and Judicial Lock-up at Nakyal District Courts Kotli.

The schemes for the provision of Basic Amenities in four major cities of AJ&K including Pallandari, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Kahutta were also deliberated upon by the forum, the sources said.

Similarly the vital projects of Captive Breeding of sports Species in District Mirpur and Backyard Poultry Production for Women in AJ&K were also discussed and reviewed by the forum.

