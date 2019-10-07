UrduPoint.com
AJK President Condoles Ali Khan Chughtai's Death

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:07 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday expressed deep sense of grief and shock over the death of leader of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim conference and former state minister Ali Khan Chughtai,In his condolence message to his son, he prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday expressed deep sense of grief and shock over the death of leader of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim conference and former state minister Ali Khan Chughtai,In his condolence message to his son, he prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The president paid glowing tributes to Ali Khan Chughtai, for his political and social services.

