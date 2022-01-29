UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Raising Kashmir Issue At Int'l Level

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 10:27 PM

AJK President seeks raising Kashmir issue at int'l level

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has underlined the need of raising the Kashmir issue at international level to expose the Indian forces' repressions over the globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has underlined the need of raising the Kashmir issue at international level to expose the Indian forces' repressions over the globe.

The Azad Kashmir President was talking to Lord Mayor of Leeds City Council Asghar Khan at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

The President said that the Kashmir issue was unresolved in 1947 when Britain withdrew from the region after the end of its 200-year rule in the subcontinent.

The President said that it is the dual responsibility of the UK to take solid steps for the settlement of the Kashmir issue and added that the UK Parliament can play its role in this regard. The President said the public opinion there is in the favour of Kashmiris and in this connection more steps are needed to further mobilise the public opinion effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Leeds Mayor Asghar Khan said that Leeds is a major city council of the UK and a resolution on Kashmir issue has been passed in it.

It may be recalled that the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry had also addressed the Leeds City Council on the occasion of his visit to UK two months ago .The Lord Mayor of Leeds City Council Asghar Khan invited the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to address the Leeds Council again and said that Leeds University would be affiliated with Azad Kashmir Universities.

On this occasion, the President of Azad Kashmir, accepted the invitation of Lord Mayor Asghar Khan to address the Leeds Council, and said that the date of his visit would be announced in due course.

Later, Vice Chancellor Northampton University Professor Nick Petford had a detailed meeting with the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House and decided to link the North Hampton University with Azad Kashmir Universities and students of Azad Kashmir Universities can obtained Northampton University degree by staying in Azad Kashmir and decided to continue contracts in this regard.

Related Topics

India Resolution Parliament Asghar Khan Visit Jammu Leeds Hampton United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir May From

Recent Stories

Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Cast ..

Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Castres

1 minute ago
 Kyrgios and Kokkinakis win Australian Open men's d ..

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis win Australian Open men's doubles

1 minute ago
 Suter wins Garmisch downhill in final Olympic tune ..

Suter wins Garmisch downhill in final Olympic tune-up

1 minute ago
 APC on Kashmir in Islamabad on Jan 30

APC on Kashmir in Islamabad on Jan 30

1 minute ago
 McGregor mistakes see Rangers held to Ross County ..

McGregor mistakes see Rangers held to Ross County draw

8 minutes ago
 Harding leads McIlroy in Dubai

Harding leads McIlroy in Dubai

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>