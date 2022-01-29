Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has underlined the need of raising the Kashmir issue at international level to expose the Indian forces' repressions over the globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has underlined the need of raising the Kashmir issue at international level to expose the Indian forces' repressions over the globe.

The Azad Kashmir President was talking to Lord Mayor of Leeds City Council Asghar Khan at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

The President said that the Kashmir issue was unresolved in 1947 when Britain withdrew from the region after the end of its 200-year rule in the subcontinent.

The President said that it is the dual responsibility of the UK to take solid steps for the settlement of the Kashmir issue and added that the UK Parliament can play its role in this regard. The President said the public opinion there is in the favour of Kashmiris and in this connection more steps are needed to further mobilise the public opinion effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Leeds Mayor Asghar Khan said that Leeds is a major city council of the UK and a resolution on Kashmir issue has been passed in it.

It may be recalled that the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry had also addressed the Leeds City Council on the occasion of his visit to UK two months ago .The Lord Mayor of Leeds City Council Asghar Khan invited the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to address the Leeds Council again and said that Leeds University would be affiliated with Azad Kashmir Universities.

On this occasion, the President of Azad Kashmir, accepted the invitation of Lord Mayor Asghar Khan to address the Leeds Council, and said that the date of his visit would be announced in due course.

Later, Vice Chancellor Northampton University Professor Nick Petford had a detailed meeting with the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House and decided to link the North Hampton University with Azad Kashmir Universities and students of Azad Kashmir Universities can obtained Northampton University degree by staying in Azad Kashmir and decided to continue contracts in this regard.