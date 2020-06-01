UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Seeks National Consensus For Elimination Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday called for national unity and collaborative efforts to fight the coronavirus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday called for national unity and collaborative efforts to fight the coronavirus.

He was addressing the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) through video-link here.

In-charge Control Room Asad Ummer, Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of all four provinces and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM AJK said that it was high time to build national consensus taking concrete measures for the elimination of the coronavirus.

He said state government particularly its administration and police rendered marvelous services while dealing with the COVID-19 despite limited resources.

He said flight operation was being made operational in Pakistan and urged federal government to schedule flights of AJK travelers through Islamabad International Airport where, the state government's constituted committee would be available to track record of the foreign travelers.

He said AJK government would establish a Special Desk at the Islamabad Airport, which would be responsible to quarantine the foreign returned state's citizen besides arranging their required coronavirus tests and overseeing other screening procedures.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan told that state government had made it mandatory for the masses to wear masks at all public places.

He said we have also suggested for the conditional opening of the public transport with SOPs under which one passenger would have to pay for the two seats ensuring social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Ummer and discussed with him the latest situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and other issues of mutual interest.

On this occasion, both the leaders expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

The AJK PM told Asad Ummer that Indian occupant forces while taking undue advantage of the COVID-19 committing massive human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

He said through changes in the domicile laws, Indian government was settling non-state subjects particularly Hindus in the held valley to change its demographic composition and converting Muslim majority into minority.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged government of Pakistan to raise strong voice over the Indian nefarious designs and warned world community that such steps would push the region towards instability and unending war.

While discussing the upcoming budget of the state, he said in the wake of COVID-19, AJK government would provide maximum relief to the public in the budget 2020-21.

