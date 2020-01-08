UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Seeks Timely Completion Of Under-construction Dev. Projects Of Mass Public Welfare In The State:

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:22 PM

AJK Prime Minister seeks timely completion of under-construction Dev. Projects of mass public welfare in The State:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on under-construction projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and complete the projects on fast track basis across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on under-construction projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and complete the projects on fast track basis across the State.

Presiding over a high level meeting in the State's metropolis on Wednesday, he said Muzaffarabad Greater Water Supply Scheme and other projects of mass public welfare should also be completed within stipulated time frame as early as possible.

The Prime Minister was briefed about progress on Lohar Galli-Muzaffarabad Tunnel, Kamsar-Kahori Tunnel, Building for AJK Legislative Assembly and Makkri Water Supply Scheme.

He was briefed that some projects are pending due to stay orders from courts.

Moreover, tendering process for building of AJK Legislative Assembly has been completed and work on it will be initiated soon. Similarly work on other projects would be stepped up.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Farooq Haider directed that no leniency would be tolerated in development process and action would be taken against officers showing negligence.

He also directed to make tendering process more transparent and pursue cases to vacate stay orders at the earliest.

Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission Zahid Ameen Kashif, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, and other senior officials of the state government were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Water Progress Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance E ..

10 minutes ago

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

10 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau vows to ensure Iran plane crash ' ..

2 minutes ago

Soleimani successor: continuity figure in uncertai ..

2 minutes ago

GC plays vital role in promotion of culture: Vice ..

2 minutes ago

DIHAD hosts Humanitarian Week in Dubai in March

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.