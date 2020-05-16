UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Warns People To Refrain From Taking Undue Advantage Of Relaxation Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:52 PM

AJK Prime Minister warns people to refrain from taking undue advantage of relaxation of lockdown

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday warned that the government would not allow anyone to take undue advantage of the relaxation in lockdown and play with the lives of people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday warned that the government would not allow anyone to take undue advantage of the relaxation in lockdown and play with the lives of people.

He expressed these views during visit to his constituency in Hattian Bala bazaar, Jehlum Valley district.

The prime minister said the relaxation in lockdown was aimed to minimize the sufferings of people. "I don't means that gatherings had been permitted in the markets. Government's measures to curtail the coronavirus would be fruitless if the public is not willing to cooperate", the premier added.

He urged the masses to show sense of responsibility, celebrate Eid with simplicity and take care of the basic needs the deserving people around them.

Raja Farooq Haider also appealed the public to offer special prayers Allah Almighty for his divine blessings, mercy and protection from the coronavirus pandemic in the holy month of Ramazan.

He also issued directives to the district administration and met with the party workers during the visit.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the house of former ASI Shakeel Awan at Chattiyan and offered fatiha for his departed soul.

Later, he attended the funeral ceremony of the son of former advisor to the government late Muhammad Khan Kiani at Gujjar Bandi area of Chinnari and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Shah Nawaz Kiani.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan condoled with the bereaved family over the sad demise.

