ASEAN delegation expresses concern over HR situation in occupied Kashmir

ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has expressed concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has expressed concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir.

During visit to the Foreign Office the delegation affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.They also underlined their commitment to continue efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir situation in the ASEAN region.The Foreign Secretary also briefed the delegation in detail on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir due to inhuman lockdown since 5 August.