UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Delegation Expresses Concern Over HR Situation In Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:55 PM

ASEAN delegation expresses concern over HR situation in occupied Kashmir

ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has expressed concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has expressed concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir.

During visit to the Foreign Office the delegation affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.They also underlined their commitment to continue efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir situation in the ASEAN region.The Foreign Secretary also briefed the delegation in detail on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir due to inhuman lockdown since 5 August.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Visit August

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

58 seconds ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

16 minutes ago

Masdar, Uzbekistan sign power purchase agreement t ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry seeks NAB comment for Nawaz's na ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz's ECL removal application send to NAB for co ..

6 minutes ago

Anti-torture legislation long overdue

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.