Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Stresses Development Of Technical Education

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that despite the financial constraints, the government will provide all possible financial support for the development of modern technical education institutions in the state

The AJK premier said this while addressing an inaugural function at the Technical Vocational Training Authority Complex in the state metropolis on Tuesday.

The grand complex has been established in the New Prime Minister's House in the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that technical education was a pressing need at the moment. "The young generation has to be attracted to digitalization," he said, adding that the basic purpose of handing over the new building of the Prime Minister's House to the TEVTA administration was to promote technical education.

He said that the government was committed to sustainable development. Referring to the austerity measures taken by the government, the PM said that the basic purpose behind savings schemes and austerity policies was to spend tax money on the public.

He said that the government would take all possible measures to eliminate corruption, besides promoting accountability. In order to eliminate the sense of deprivation amongst the masses, the AJK PM said that all available resources would be spent on public welfare projects.

He said that effective measures were being taken to attract the young generation towards skilled education. He said that it was high time that the young generation should make modern, especially skilled, education their motive.

"The dream of real development could only be materialized through skill development and technical education," he added.

On this occasion, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the TEVTA's website and inspected the stalls of local handicrafts set up by the officials of the TEVTA.

He was also given a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the TEVTA by its Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Farid.

The function was attended by senior minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, health minister Nisar Abdali, Dewan Chaghatai, Aamir Altaf, Ahmed Raza Qadri, and others.

