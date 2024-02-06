- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses development of technical education
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Stresses Development Of Technical Education
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that despite the financial constraints, the government will provide all possible financial support for the development of modern technical education institutions in the state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that despite the financial constraints, the government will provide all possible financial support for the development of modern technical education institutions in the state.
The AJK premier said this while addressing an inaugural function at the Technical Vocational Training Authority Complex in the state metropolis on Tuesday.
The grand complex has been established in the New Prime Minister's House in the state capital.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that technical education was a pressing need at the moment. "The young generation has to be attracted to digitalization," he said, adding that the basic purpose of handing over the new building of the Prime Minister's House to the TEVTA administration was to promote technical education.
He said that the government was committed to sustainable development. Referring to the austerity measures taken by the government, the PM said that the basic purpose behind savings schemes and austerity policies was to spend tax money on the public.
He said that the government would take all possible measures to eliminate corruption, besides promoting accountability. In order to eliminate the sense of deprivation amongst the masses, the AJK PM said that all available resources would be spent on public welfare projects.
He said that effective measures were being taken to attract the young generation towards skilled education. He said that it was high time that the young generation should make modern, especially skilled, education their motive.
"The dream of real development could only be materialized through skill development and technical education," he added.
On this occasion, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the TEVTA's website and inspected the stalls of local handicrafts set up by the officials of the TEVTA.
He was also given a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the TEVTA by its Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Farid.
The function was attended by senior minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, health minister Nisar Abdali, Dewan Chaghatai, Aamir Altaf, Ahmed Raza Qadri, and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta
PPP believes in politics of principle: Kaira
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in AJK3 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends4 days ago
-
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council4 days ago
-
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute4 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 54 days ago
-
Kashmiris from entire world to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in befitting manner4 days ago
-
Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent4 days ago
-
KIIR calls on UN to halt illegal campaign launched by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir4 days ago
-
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest6 days ago
-
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM6 days ago
-
Grand Boat Rally on February 5 for Kashmir Solidarity Day with zest6 days ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid7 days ago