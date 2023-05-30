UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Bring Prosperity To Masses: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said on Tuesday that his government was determined to bring economic prosperity to all sectors of the economy in the state

Addressing a consultative meeting on the upcoming budget, the prime minister said it would ensure the equal distribution of resources in various sectors including education and health.

"Special importance should be given to education, health, tourism, agriculture, livestock and information technology," he emphasized to the government officials. He said, "continuity of providing facilities to the people should be maintained by presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget".

The meeting held at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis was attended among others by the Most Senior Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Government Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar senior officers of the State government including Additional Chief Secretary Development, Secretary Finance and others.

Addressing the meeting, the AJK Prime Minister said that the budget should be enhanced for every department in order to achieve institutional stability and strength.

He said that the health and education sectors need to be specifically targeted.

He said that the budget should be ensured the provision of balanced funds to all sectors, including hydraulic power, education, tourism, information, electronics, public health, physical planning, local government, electronics, livestock, agriculture, sports, information and agriculture.

He said that a viable work plan should be devised to spend the surplus of the budget on the welfare of the people.

"When resources are given, they will deliver results, In the same way, there is a need to improve the quality of divisional, district and tehsil level hospitals so that the people can get the best health facilities, new ideas are needed in the field of tourism, agriculture, livestock and information technology so that the society as a whole can improve," he added.

"Innovative ideas are encouraged in the new budget, he further said adding that any idea bringing overall benefit and increasing convenience for people will also be encouraged," he observed.

