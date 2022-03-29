IIOJK residents move Indian top court against Delimitation exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A writ petition has been filed by two residents of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir before the Indian Supreme Court challenging the March 2020 decision of the Modi government to conduct a delimitation exercise in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service,the plea has been moved by Haji Abdul Ghani Khan and Dr. Mohammad Ayub Mattoo seeking a declaration that the constitution of the Delimitation Commission is without power, jurisdictions and authority.

The plea states that the action of the Indian government in issuing the notifications for the Delimitation of Assembly Constituencies for Jammu Kashmir was without jurisdiction as it usurped the jurisdiction of The Election Commission of India.

"Any move to increase the number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir must be preceded by a Constitutional Amendment, besides the amendment of Elections Laws, namely, the Delimitation Act, 2002 and the Representation of People Act, 1950," the plea further states.