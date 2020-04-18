UrduPoint.com
India Using Covid-19 Pandemic To Silence Kashmiris' Voice

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

Speakers at the Covid-19 Kashmir Conference expressed concern that during the current unprecedented times, the Indian authorities were using the Pandemic to silence Kashmiris' voice by eradicating Kashmiri leadership; demoralising and destroying civil society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):Speakers at the Covid-19 Kashmir Conference expressed concern that during the current unprecedented times, the Indian authorities were using the Pandemic to silence Kashmiris' voice by eradicating Kashmiri leadership; demoralising and destroying civil society.

The conference was organized to take stock of on the ground happenings in Indian occupied Jammu and Kahsmir, according to joint statement issued at the conclusion of the moot which was organized through via video link from Brussels.

According to the joint statement, the participants urged that pertinent United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir must be implemented, as well as the recommendations contained in the 2018 and 2019 Reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The speakers said that although the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir was not the only burning subject in international politics, but efforts would be made to undertake all such measures to maintain the Kashmir conflict higher on the agenda at the international fora.

The conference noted with satisfaction that the United Nations Secretary General had asked the Indian authorities to release the Kashmiri leaders and other political prisoners.

The participants urged other international institutions to join and to support the efforts of the United Nations, the statement said and urged the European Parliament to continue with their strong involvement (through Urgency Resolutions, Initiative Reports including physically sending official delegations to both parts of Kashmir, Global Discourses, Exhibitions) in overcoming the conflict.

It urged the European Union to use their direct and indirect diplomatic channels to underline that any trade agreement would not be achieved, if the human rights situation (and especially the situation of those prisoners) is worsening and that India through sheer force attempts to implement its planned demographic change contrary to international law and the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Further, the participants urged the Organization of Islamic Co-Operation (OIC) to adopt similar policy towards India as recommended to the European Union.

Indian government was stressed to allow international organizations to evaluate those prison conditions and to urgently prepare the conditions under which the detained Kashmiri leaders and other political prisoners can be freed.

It also urged the Indian government to restore complete internet services including G4.

The conference stressed for taking concrete measures for negotiations at a neutral location - Geneva - within the next 12 months.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included, Prof MEP Klaus Buchner; President, All Parties Group on Kashmir�European Parliament (APGK�EP); President Carles Puigdemont (MEP) of Catalonia, Member of APGK-EP; Professor Alfred de Zayas, Professor of Law and History at Geneva University; Senator Mushaid Hussain Syed, Sardar Attique, former Prime Minister AJK, Barrister A Majid Tramboo, Executive Member of OKC and IHRAAM Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Sarah Owen, Member of the British Parliament, Julie Ward, Former Member of the European Parliament, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Executive Member of OKC; Professor Josep-Lluis Alay, Associate Professor at University of Barcelona; Professor William Schabas, Professor at Middlesex University; Victoria Schofield, Author and Historian; Shamim Shawl, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Graham Williamson, Chairman, Nations Without States; Frank Schwalba Hoth, Founding Member of the German Greens.

