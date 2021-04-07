Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

The troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Inder, Midora, Melhora Wachi, Chitragam and Gulab Bagh areas of the territory and launched house-to-house searches, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A senior police official told media that CASOs have been jointly launched by the personnel of Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).