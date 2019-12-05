UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Simmers With Anger As Lockdown Continues On 123rd Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

IOK simmers with anger as lockdown continues on 123rd day

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger as military lockdown has entered 123rd running day, today

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger as military lockdown has entered 123rd running day, today.Restrictions under section 144 remain enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops.

Over eight million residents of the Valley are particularly bearing the brunt of the lockdown. internet services, prepaid mobile phones and SMS remain snapped in the occupied territory. The continued absence of Internet service has cut off people not only from their surroundings but also from the world.

It has also badly affected businesses, education of students and working of journalists.People in the Kashmir Valley are showing defiance and resentment against India's anti-Kashmir moves by observing civil disobedience.

As part of this movement, the people keep their businesses shut and stay away from schools and offices. Shops only open for few hours in the morning and evening. Public transport also remains off the roads to a large extent.On the other hand, CIVICUS Monitor, an international alliance of civil society organisations, has downgraded India's civic space rating from "obstructed" to "repressed".

Civicus Monitor, in its new People Power Under Attack 2019 report, expressed extreme concern about the crackdown on human rights activists, attacks on journalists and civil society groups, and the lockdown in occupied Kashmir. A repressed rating indicates that democratic freedoms such as the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association are significantly constrained.

Related Topics

Assembly India Attack Internet World Education Mobile Civil Society Jammu Alliance SMS 2019 Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus in Jan-Oct Down 13.9% Year- ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

6 minutes ago

Diya Football Academy organizes training workshop

6 minutes ago

Lavrov to Discuss Syria, Libya, Ukraine at Upcomin ..

6 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.