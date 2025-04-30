Open Menu

Milk Shops Fined For Adulteration In Mirpur-AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:04 PM

After frequent reports about adulteration in edibles, a party comprising District Food Safety Officer Imtiaz Hussain Lal, Food Analyst Muhammad Jalil, and staff checked the quality and standard of milk in various parts of the lake city on Wednesday and gathered the samples for onward tests in the food tasting labs, it was officially said

"During the checking, 25 tests were conducted at ten milk shops, and some of them were fined Rs 10,000 each for adulteration since water was found mixed in two samples," a Mirpur District administration officer told APP here on Wednesday.

 

The food safety officer instructed all milk and yogurt sellers to take special care of cleanliness and hygiene in their shops. 

He advised milk shops to sell pure and quality milk. Strict action will be taken against those who adulterate milk and yogurt in any way, according to the law. No concession will be made in this regard," the official warned.

