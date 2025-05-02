JKLF expresses concern over forcible eviction of state subjects staying on visa in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik faction, on Friday expressed its deep concern over the forcible eviction of Kashmiri women staying on visas in illegally Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued from the party’s central information office on Friday, the JKLF chief spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, while condemning this act of forcible eviction by Indian authorities, said that the majority of these women, the Sate Subjects from the other side of the ceasefire line married to local men, have been staying in Kashmir for about the last four decades.

He further informed that their applications for local permanent residence are under process with the local administration. Therefore, their forcible eviction has no legal and moral justification, the statement read.

The spokesman termed this forcible separation of families as tragic and inhuman. He lamented over the distressful and heartbreaking scenes emanating from the Atari border while many mothers were witnessed crossing over to the other side, leaving their children and husbands behind with uncertainty in their reunion.

The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack has brought the two nuclear powers to the brink of war, and the jingoistic attitude, especially of Indian media, has further aggravated the situation, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the Kashmiri people from across the entire state have in unequivocal terms condemned the attack at Pahalgam that took the lives of 27 innocent tourists, including a local young man, and injured many.

The JKLF spokesman appealed to the international community to intervene and help reunite these innocent divided families who are being victimized for their no fault.

The JKLF spokesman urged both India and Pakistan to stop warmongering, as it will have to pay a high cost to all of us.

He further appealed to the influential world powers to help resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state to de-escalate the situation.

