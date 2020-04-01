Justice Saeed Akram takes oath as acting CJ AJK Supreme Court.

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior most Judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Saeed Akram Thursday sworn in as acting chief Justice of the apex court at Presidency here

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Senior most Judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Saeed Akram Thursday sworn in as acting chief Justice of the apex court at Presidency here.

President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan administered the oath to him.

Justice Saeed Akram has been appointed as acting chief Justice after the retirement of chief Justice Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim Zia on superannuation of service yesterday as the President can appoint the senior most judge as Chief Justice on the advice of Kashmir council and since the summary for appointment is under process and in absence of advice from council, the president appoints the senior Judge to act as chief Justice.

The oath taking ceremony was limited to due to COVID � 19 crises in the country and was attended by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Outgoing Chief Justice Ibrahim Zia, chief Justice and Judges of the High Court and a single judge of the Supreme Court besides Chief AJK.

The notification in this effect was issued yesterday and was read out by Chief Secretary before the oath taking in the ceremony.