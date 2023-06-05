Kashmir only key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the key to peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to the settlement of the Kashmir issue.

He expressed these views while talking to Austrian researcher Markus Gauster, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Sultan said that there was a dire need that the international community should redouble its efforts to seek an early and amicable solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace and stability in the South Asian region.

Briefing him about the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that human rights violations were on the rise in Occupied Kashmir.

Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the president said that any mishap in the volatile region could trigger a war that could jeopardize the peace of the whole world.

"It is, therefore, necessary that the international community come forward and play its due role to solve the Kashmir problem", he added. Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, the president said that a stable government in the war-torn country was required to put the country on the path of peace and prosperity.