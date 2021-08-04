UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Not Give Up Their Demand For Right To Self-determination: Lone

Hurriyat Leader Abdul Hameed Lone here on Wednesday said that people of Kashmir had not given up their demand for right to self-determination and they would stand by it until given a chance to decide their political future

Talking to APP, he said that India continued to impose imperialistic laws in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) aimed at oppressing the local population and changing the demography of the disputed region.

"India has arrested thousands of leaders, workers and ordinary youth in fabricated cases and even placed guards on breath of ordinary citizens. The result is that anyone who tried to speak against India's colonial tactics is subjected to strict black laws, and the lives of his loved ones are being jeopardized,"he added.

In such a situation, Lone said that the people had no choice but to protest peacefully to make it clear to the world that India's position in the occupied valley was of a forcible occupier and it was holding the region by means of a brutal state terrorism.

The Hurriyat leader said that the two years ago, on August 5, 2019, New Delhi took an oppressive measure to forcefully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India, by dividing the region and ending its statehood. "Since Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory on the UN Charter and its people have yet to determine their political future, India does not have the right to integrate the region into its territory," he pointed out.

