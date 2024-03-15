Open Menu

KORT Begins Ramazan Food Relief Package Distribution In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Mirpur-based Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) on Friday commenced the distribution of Food Packages for the vulnerable communities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan during Ramazan.

Sardar Sajid Dilawar Khan, Country Director and Deputy Executive Officer of KORT, revealed while talking to APP, that this initiative is a response to the special announcement by KORT's founder Chairman, Chaudhry Akhter, to undertake the bulk distribution of Ramazan food relief packages among thousands of deserving families in the region.

"This noble endeavor aims to provide vital sustenance to thousands of families during the sacred month of Ramazan, with a particular focus on supporting widows, orphans, and other needy individuals residing in remote and far-flung areas of Pakistan and AJK" he further added.

