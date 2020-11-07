UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts IIOJK

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the territory in the wee hours on Saturday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the territory in the wee hours on Saturday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The tremors were felt near Pahalgam at 04:29 hour's local time.

The exact epicenter of the earthquake was not known, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Related Topics

India Earthquake Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Sugar price will go down by Rs 15 to Rs 20, says g ..

3 minutes ago

SMIU to conduct research studies on life, vision, ..

1 minute ago

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI falls 0.12 pc

1 minute ago

UN chief hopes Myanmar elections to help return of ..

1 minute ago

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tested Pos ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Exceeds 30,000 - Res ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.