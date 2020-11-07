Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the territory in the wee hours on Saturday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The tremors were felt near Pahalgam at 04:29 hour's local time.

The exact epicenter of the earthquake was not known, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.