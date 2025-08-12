Kashmiris to continue their freedom struggle: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while terming Pakistan as a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination, has said Pakistan is the only country that not only always supported the Kashmir freedom movement but also provides all possible support to strengthen their cause

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while terming Pakistan as a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination, has said Pakistan is the only country that not only always supported the Kashmir freedom movement but also provides all possible support to strengthen their cause.

“Beyond political, moral and diplomatic support, we must shy away from the course of action clearly defined in islam,” he declared, vowing to continue the ongoing liberation struggle until “the mission of completing Pakistan is achieved".

The PM continued that the people and armed forces of Pakistan stood firmly behind Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self determination. Referring to India's hostility and its belligerent policies, the PM was of the view that India would never tolerate a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

"Today, the political and military leadership of Pakistan is on the same page and there is no ambiguity whatsoever on the issue of Kashmir. It is not possible that any decision related to the Kashmir issue will be taken against the will of the Kashmiris", he remarked.

Haq said betraying the sacrifices of martyrs would be treason, and urged Hurriyat and political leaders to unite under the newly formed Kashmir Committee for policy consultations.

The PM also condemned India for its nefarious designs to foment unrest in Pakistan and disrupt peace in Azad Kashmir through its proxies, fifth generation warfare tactics and disinformation campaigns.

He also voiced solidarity with Palestinian people, calling for cession of reckless war in the middle East and early resolution of the dispute.