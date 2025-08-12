- Home
- Kashmir
- Kashmiris to continue their freedom struggle: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry A ..
Kashmiris To Continue Their Freedom Struggle: Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:25 AM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while terming Pakistan as a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination, has said Pakistan is the only country that not only always supported the Kashmir freedom movement but also provides all possible support to strengthen their cause
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq while terming Pakistan as a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination, has said Pakistan is the only country that not only always supported the Kashmir freedom movement but also provides all possible support to strengthen their cause.
“Beyond political, moral and diplomatic support, we must shy away from the course of action clearly defined in islam,” he declared, vowing to continue the ongoing liberation struggle until “the mission of completing Pakistan is achieved".
The PM continued that the people and armed forces of Pakistan stood firmly behind Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self determination. Referring to India's hostility and its belligerent policies, the PM was of the view that India would never tolerate a stable and prosperous Pakistan.
"Today, the political and military leadership of Pakistan is on the same page and there is no ambiguity whatsoever on the issue of Kashmir. It is not possible that any decision related to the Kashmir issue will be taken against the will of the Kashmiris", he remarked.
Haq said betraying the sacrifices of martyrs would be treason, and urged Hurriyat and political leaders to unite under the newly formed Kashmir Committee for policy consultations.
The PM also condemned India for its nefarious designs to foment unrest in Pakistan and disrupt peace in Azad Kashmir through its proxies, fifth generation warfare tactics and disinformation campaigns.
He also voiced solidarity with Palestinian people, calling for cession of reckless war in the middle East and early resolution of the dispute.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence da ..
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum20 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to continue their freedom struggle: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry A ..4 minutes ago
-
AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq3 days ago
-
AJK PM advises teachers to focus on serving as role models in society3 days ago
-
AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Azad Jammu Kashmir Pri ..4 days ago
-
Public funds to be spent transparently & exclusively on public welfare: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Min ..4 days ago
-
AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches to its logical end de ..6 days ago
-
AJK President terms August 5, 2019 a dark chapter in Kashmir's history7 days ago
-
Kashmiris, Pakistanis in Japan to hold protest against India9 days ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week begins in AJK9 days ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day10 days ago
-
AJK govt clarifies stand on refugees' representation10 days ago