Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir would never accept the revocation of Article 370 from the Constitution of India that legalized the occupation of New Delhi in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

Addressing a seminar 'Unlawful Annexation: Holocaust & Humanitarian Crisis in IoK', organized by an independent think tank (Pakistan House) here, he termed the India's occupation throughout the 72 years was illegal and regretted that the India had been tried hard to make the Kashmir as a permanent part of India.

Masood said June 1947 to October 1947, India tried hard to annex Kashmir with India until its government came into the Kashmir and occupied it with the help of Sheikh Abdullah on 27 October, 1947.

He urged the think tanks in Pakistan to archive the evidences of the India's persistent of violence, genocide and horrendous crimes against Kashmiris.

Article 370 legalized India's occupation of Kashmir but Pakistan and people of Kashmir had never accepted this article of Indian Constitution, the AJK president added.

He said there has only been violence and India has been committing crimes against Kashmiris by violating Humanitarian and international laws.

He called upon the world's human rights watchdogs to hold more sessions to immediately stop genocide in Kashmir, besides ending the humanitarian crisis in the held valley.

Masood said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be consulted on the point of the Humanitarian laws' violation in Kashmir.

"Challenge is that India is perusing the formula of "Might is Right" and this has to be contained and we need to reassert ourselves," the AJK president said while pointing out India's recent threat of an attack on Pakistan.

"An attack against Kashmir is attack against Azad Kashmir and Pakistan," he added.