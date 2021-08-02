Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns Indian restrictions on Kashmiri people in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat including other political and religious parties strongly condemned the Indian restrictions on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A circular, issued by the IIOJK CID department, stated that those Kashmiri people who were involved in stone pelting cases and others are subjected to security clearance.

Letter further elaborated that "any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance." Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said India deliberately trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people.

Talking on the circular, he said such kind of circulars in a disputed territory were against the international laws and violation of the UN resolutions.

"Kashmiri people are not afraid of CID paper, our struggle for freedom is obvious unless we get freedom from the Indian illegal occupation", Uzair voiced.

He added that these circulars re-invoke that India does not care for people of Kashmir but all it wants is to occupy Kashmiri land through coercively.

Meanwhile, representatives of other political parties also maintained that scrutiny and verification of Kashmiri people for issuance of passport is testimony of military siege and restrictions on the people of Kashmir.

They reiterated that they will demonstrate a massive protest procession on 5th August to highlight Indian illegal acts to world conscience.