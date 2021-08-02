UrduPoint.com

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Condemns Indian Restrictions On Kashmiri People In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns Indian restrictions on Kashmiri people in IIOJK

Pasban-e-Hurriyat including other political and religious parties strongly condemned the Indian restrictions on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat including other political and religious parties strongly condemned the Indian restrictions on Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A circular, issued by the IIOJK CID department, stated that those Kashmiri people who were involved in stone pelting cases and others are subjected to security clearance.

Letter further elaborated that "any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance." Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said India deliberately trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people.

Talking on the circular, he said such kind of circulars in a disputed territory were against the international laws and violation of the UN resolutions.

"Kashmiri people are not afraid of CID paper, our struggle for freedom is obvious unless we get freedom from the Indian illegal occupation", Uzair voiced.

He added that these circulars re-invoke that India does not care for people of Kashmir but all it wants is to occupy Kashmiri land through coercively.

Meanwhile, representatives of other political parties also maintained that scrutiny and verification of Kashmiri people for issuance of passport is testimony of military siege and restrictions on the people of Kashmir.

They reiterated that they will demonstrate a massive protest procession on 5th August to highlight Indian illegal acts to world conscience.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Jammu August All From

Recent Stories

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

31 minutes ago
 BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

46 minutes ago
 Couple, daughter killed in road accident

Couple, daughter killed in road accident

6 minutes ago
 Sub-national polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national polio immunization drive starts

6 minutes ago
 Federal government launches various projects in Si ..

Federal government launches various projects in Sindh: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Syria Sigh Memorandum on Air Travel Cooper ..

Russia, Syria Sigh Memorandum on Air Travel Cooperation - Defense Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.