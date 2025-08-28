Open Menu

Dr. Anila Kamal Appointed VC Of Women University Bagh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Dr. Anila Kamal appointed VC of Women University Bagh

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of public sector universities in AJK, has approved the appointment of Professor Dr. Anila Kamal as Vice Chancellor of the state-run Women University Bagh

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of public sector universities in AJK, has approved the appointment of Professor Dr. Anila Kamal as Vice Chancellor of the state-run Women University Bagh.

"The decision to this effect was formally taken after interviews with the top three candidates, Professor Dr. Anila Kamal, Professor Dr. Ayesha Sohail, and Professor Dr. Shahid Ahmed Khan, based on the merit list forwarded by the Senate of Women University Bagh," an official handout issued by the AJK government on Thursday said.

