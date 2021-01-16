Raja Farooq expresses concerns over Indian candidates elected at UNSC committees

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmir has the birth right of independence about over 13 million people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Talking to journalists, he said India had become chairman of two committees of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which was a matter of serious concern.

He urged upon the Foreign office of Pakistan to play its vibrant and effective role at diplomatic level to apprise the world community about Indian forces repressions and expose the Indian nefarious designs over the globe.

He said the BJP government was bent upon to change the demography of the state and if the same situation continues in occupied Kashmir the Indian government will give permanent citizenship to retired army personals.

Referring to the next general elections in Azad Kashmir, the prime minister said that next general elections in Azad Kashmir will be conducted in a free, fair and impartial manner, however, holding of transparent elections on reserved seats for Jammu and Kashmir refugees is a big challenge.

He said the government has fulfilled all of the commitments made with the people and revolutionary steps have been taken for the wellbeing of the people of the state.