Siege of IIOJK: Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal with pledge to continue freedom struggle till last victory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) People of internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world Thursday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to condemn the unlawful, forced and immoral and unilateral annexation of the IIOJK by the fascist Modi government two years ago this day in 2019.

The second anniversary of the bleak August 05, 2019 was observed as 'Siege of Kashmir Day' with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations to express severe indignation against Delhi's sinister action of revoking special status of IIOJK.

One minute silence was observed with sirens blown at 9.00 am to pray for the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sake of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian manacles.

Speakers while addressing the rallies strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities and draw the world attention towards continued repressions and military siege IIOJK.

In this connection a major protest rally was staged in Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

The rally taken out from the Prime Minister House and culminated at the President House in the State metropolis. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and the newly-elected AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi led the rally.

Talking to the media on the occasion, President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi while reiterating Kashmiris firm and unequivocal stance said that they would never accept any unwarranted and unlawful Indian decision on Kashmir revoking special status of the disputed State against their wishes and aspirations.

They hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his firm stance projecting the Kashmir issue aggressively to expose the Indian nefarious designs at all international platforms.

The Solidarity rally was largely attended by representatives of all segments of the civil society, leaders of all political parties, representatives of APHC, besides large number of general public.

They highly appreciated the valor and courage of the people of Occupied Kashmir for facing continued military siege and communication lockdown.

A large number of people staged a sit-in at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani chowk in the state capital town to mark the day under the auspices of Pasban e Hurriyat Organisation of Jammu Kashmir.

Similarly the Kashmir Siege day was marked with the mass anti-India protest rallies and processions at all small and major cities and towns across AJK including Muzaffarabad and all nine district headquarters including Mirpur, Rawalakot, Bhimbher, Kotli, Neelam valley, Bagh, Jhelum valley, Haveili and Palandri.