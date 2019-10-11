Thousands form human chain in capital to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Thousands of the people turned up on Friday to form a human chain, stretched across the Constitution Avenue to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, living under curfew for the last over two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of the people turned up on Friday to form a human chain, stretched across the Constitution Avenue to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir , living under curfew for the last over two months.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan's call, the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), students from various educational institutions, government employees and people from cross sections of society, gathered in the Federal Capital to convey a clear message to Indian government that the whole of Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren.

The flags of Pakistan and Kashmir were fluttering across the Constitution Avenue with the national songs played loudly. The people waved the flags and chanted slogans "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and "Long Live Pakistan." The event is in continuation of the government's decision to observe each Friday as a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who proudly calls himself as the 'Ambassador of Kashmir' led the human chain activity which was also attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and the PTI leaders from across the country.

"We are here to convey a message to the Kashmir people that whole of the Pakistani nation stands by them and will keep up this," the Prime Minister said while addressing the participants of the human chain at Prime Minister's Office where across the road is located the Diplomatic Enclave housing most of the foreign embassies and missions.

The Prime Minister, who had widely criticized the international community's response to the human rights situation in IOK during his interaction with US leadership and think-tanks during his recent visit to New York, now targeted the international media for not highlighting the Kashmir issue to its real severity.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged that he would persistently plead for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris as an advocate, ambassador and spokesman of Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media at an event of forming of chains with human hands to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, she said Pakistan would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum of the world. She said the Prime Minister will continue to fight for the cause of Kashmiris with determination like a rock. Today people from all walks of life including women, children, elderly and youth formed a chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris, she added.

The people of Pakistan feel the intensity of pain and anguish of Kashmiris, she noted. The forming of chain of hands was meant to shake the conscience of the world community, human rights organizations and the international media, she added.

The Special Assistant said that India had snatched the freedom of expression and speech of people of Occupied Kashmir and their homes had been turned into jails. The chain of hands formed in support of the besieged Kashmiris would shatter the hegemony of India, she added.

She said, "The strength shown by the people of Pakistan by forming chains will break chains with which India is shackling Kashmiris. They will get their freedom one day due to sacrifices rendered by their generations." Dr Firdous thanked civil society, media and people from different sections of society for expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Minister for Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Balistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said Modi's Hindu fascist agenda will be exposed at every level, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue extensively at all global fora. Pakistan's dynamic diplomacy was gaining recognition for it's position on Kashmir globally as international concerns have been increasing and Kashmir issue has been sensitized, said Ali Amin Gandapur.

Civil society, school children from various schools of federal capital and people belonging to all walks of life staged a protest rally from a local Hotel to Indian High Commission to protest the persistent Indian brutalities and human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A large number of children, women, teachers and the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) participated in the rally and chanted slogans against Indian brutalities.

The rally was led by leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). The participants demanded immediate lifting of curfew from occupied valley.

Spokesman APHC Abdul Hameed Lone, other APHC leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen Sheikh, Raja Khadim Hussain and Basharat Mughal attended the protest demonstration.

A human chain was also made in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) who had been under a siege since August 5.

The activity organized by Kashmir Liberation Cell in front of Civil Secretariat was also participated by Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan and ministers of his cabinet besides hundreds of government employees and students.

In Lahore, Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) volunteers protested against Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with them.

A large number of workers participated in the protest outside Masjid Shuahda, The Mall, and made a human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris.