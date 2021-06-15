Two seasoned PPP Jialas' part ways of party : Announces to contest AJK Polls being independent candidates

Two seasoned PPP Jialas' real Brothers Naseer Akber Chaurdhry and Jehangeer Akbar Chaudhry, while parting ways of the party, here Tuesday announced to contest the scheduled July 25 general elections to AJK Legislative Assembly from electoral constituency LA-3 (Mirpur City) and LA-1 (Dadayal sub division) in the district r respectively as independent candidates

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) Two seasoned PPP Jialas' real Brothers Naseer Akber Chaurdhry and Jehangeer Akbar Chaudhry, while parting ways of the party, here Tuesday announced to contest the scheduled July 25 general elections to AJK Legislative Assembly from electoral constituency LA-3 (Mirpur City) and LA-1 (Dadayal sub division) in the district r respectively as independent candidates.

Announcing this at news conference at a local hotel here, Naseer Akber Chaudhry, formerly Deputy Administrator of District Council and Municipal Corporation Mirpur in former PM Ch. Majeed-led PPP AJK regime, said that he and his brother Jehangeer Akber decided to contest the elections as independent candidates under the high spirit to resort to convincing defeat to the traditional politicians of vested-interest approach, who always exploited the prejudice and the menace of tribalism and regionalism, while contesting the polls in the electoral history of Azad Jammu Kashmir � ignoring the common man including poor and down trodden classes of the society.

Naseer Akbar said that since Pakistan was the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it was his firm belief that people of Jammu and Kashmir would secure their destination soon .

"Freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir State from Indian Illegal occupation and accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan is the ultimate mission of the people of Jammu and Kashmir � since we want to accede to Pakistan in all circumstances", Naseer Akber said, adding that since Kashmir was an apex issue, it would be settled sooner or later � but entirely according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question Naseer Akber said that he and his brother had not applied to PPP for secure the party's candidature in the polls � yet they preferred to jump into the elections arena being independent candidates from LA-1 and LA-3 without using the crutches of the party � since they enjoy far more mass public support and popularity including the street power as independents as compared to the candidate of any party, he asserted.

Referring to the style of politics of prevailing old wigs including ex AJK PM Barrister Sultan and ex minister Ch. Saeed in LA-3 Mirpur city constituency and sitting minister Ch. Masood Khalid in LA-1 Dadayal, Naseer Akber said such, what he called, socalled public representatives delivered nothing to the permanent welfare and survival of the man in the street � the common man including poor and down trodden classes of the society.

Akber maintained that the repeated assertion of sitting ruling PML (N) � candidate Ch. Saeed claimed to have managed the construction of network of carpeted roads in the LA-3 Mirpur city constituency, was not considered to be big services to the local population � since these roads were constructed from the tax money of the local population and not from the pocket of the ex MLA and minister of the sitting PML (N) �led AJK government. He added that it was always the prime responsibility of the elected representative to primarily focus to serve the poor and starved people of his or her constitutional jurisdiction.

Naseer Akbar also charged Sultan of doing nothing to his electoral constituency ever since he won the bye-election about 17 months ago from LA-3 Mirpur city.

Naseer Akber said that the statues of the menace of the tribalism (baradarism) will be ruined in both of the above Jatt-dominated electoral Constituencies of Mirpur � where the earlier elected representatives always allegedly exploited the prejudice of tribalism and regionalism to win the elections in the past. He asserted that he and his brother enjoy massive support of all tribes including majority jatt and rajput tribes besides other minority tribes indiscriminately, he added.

To a question, both Jehangeer Akber and Naseer Akber announced to support the candidates other than the PPP's nominees in electoral constituencies of LA-2 (Chaksawari) and LA-4 (Khari) of Mirpur district in the elections since they have left the party ranks while jumping to contest the polls as independent candidates in above LA-1 and LA-3 of Mirpur district.

