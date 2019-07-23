Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Expressing her delight, Alyne said that she can’t believe it happened.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) American travel blogger Alyne Tamir popularly known as Dear Alyne has got Pakistani visa and is finally coming here.

Alyne and Nuseir run their famous blog Nas Daily.

She made the announcement on social media that she got her Pakistani visa for which she and Nuseir Yassir had tried a year ago but couldn’t secure it.

“I can’t believe it! I GOT MY VISA TO PAKISTAN! 😱 I tried a year ago but I couldn’t secure it because I was travelling full-time. Thank you to everyone who messaged me reminders 😂 especially @daniyal.sheikh1 for texting me over and over until I reapplied and telling me about their new fast online e-visa system! I can’t believe it happened 😱 INSANE !!! Give me all your Pakistan knowledge 🌱 📸,” she wrote.

Two years ago, Alyne and Nuseir Yassir from popular blog Nas Daily had made a one minute video on Pakistan.

Since Nuseir Yassir has Israeli passport, he could not travel to Pakistan.

Sharing the video, Nas Daily said, “A month ago, I wondered if it would be possible to make the best 1 minute video about a country I can't enter: Pakistan.”

He said that politics makes it impossible for an Israeli citizen (even though I'm Muslim) and a Pakistani to visit each other but the internet doesn’t discriminate.

Collecting images and videos via internet, he made the video and hoped to visit Pakistan one day.

Nas Daily is currently residing in Singapore. Reports have it that he will also be visiting Pakistan soon but it is not completely certain yet.

However, Alyne’s visit will definitely promote the tourism industry in Pakistan.