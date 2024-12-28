Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) Maye Musk, mother of renowned billionaire Elon Musk, expressed her delight at the chance to meet the 1 billion Followers Summit audience during the upcoming third edition, organised by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted in the UAE from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

Maye Musk said, “I will be talking about entrepreneurs, including me and my three children”. The mother of three, who leads an exceptional and inspiring life, has raised three successful billionaires, one of whom is the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

The 76-year-old millionaire and model began her career at the age of 21, when she made it as a Miss South Africa finalist in 1969. She became a prominent model, representing numerous major brands, and continues to work today. Despite her busy schedule, she earned two degrees in dietetics and nutritional science and founded her own nutrition company.

Musk, who enjoys an active social media presence with over 3.35 million followers, refuses to retire.

She will be speaking at a panel during the 1 Billion Followers Summit, sharing her parenting journey and discussing how she raised three children, including Elon, and the parenting style that contributed to his success.

Musk will also speak about entrepreneurship, in line with the Summit’s aim of supporting startups, individuals and content creators who have groundbreaking ideas, by providing them with the expertise and knowledge needed to navigate the content industry and explore investment and funding tools.

The Summit also allows them the opportunity to pitch compelling projects that showcase the competitive edge of their business ideas.

Maye Musk has published her autobiography entitled A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. In her book, she speaks about parenting her three children following her separation from her husband, Errol Musk. While Elon Musk grew up to become the world’s richest man, his brother Kimbal runs a fine dining chain and is worth millions, and their youngest sister Tosca is the executive producer of several successful digital entertainment projects worth millions.

In her book, Musk also speaks about her modelling career which started at the age of 15 and about getting her degree in nutrition and subsequent job as a dietician in Cape Town. She explains how later when she married and then separated from Errol Musk, she had to move with her children into small apartments, and how she had to work hard to support them. She explains how raising them to be independent, responsible and capable of caring for themselves had contributed to their success, and how Elon’s passion for computers was a turning point for the family.

In the introduction to her autobiography Maye Musk writes, "I brought my children up like my parents brought us up when we were young: to be independent, kind, honest, considerate and polite. I taught them the importance of working hard.”