ACP Staged Children’s Theatre Play “Umer Ki Bahaduri”
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with Rang Manch, staged the children’s theatre play “Umer Ki Bahaduri” at Auditorium II.
The play was directed by Uzma Sabeen and written by Zarka Naz, featuring performances by Hammad Khan, Faraz Chhotani, Erum Basheer, Zarka Naz, Hassan Alam, Asif Shehzad, and Fasih.
“Umer Ki Bahaduri" is a captivating stage drama that tells the story of a brave young boy, Umer, who embarks on a daring quest to rescue a princess trapped under a powerful curse.
When the queen declares that only a magical box can break the spell, and the king promises a grand reward, Umer courageously takes on the challenge.
Along his journey, he encounters a mysterious magician, cleverly outwits a cunning witch, and bravely battles a mighty giant.
Filled with themes of courage, kindness, and imagination, the play delighted the young audience with laughter, excitement, and valuable life lessons for children of all ages.
