15th Tehzeeb Festival Concludes In NAPA With Memorable Performances

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The 15th Tehzeeb Festival, organized by the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA and Tehzeeb Foundation, culminated on Sunday with some memorable performances by music maestros at NAPA's Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

The first to perform was Zara Madani who presented Sufi Tabassum's famous ghazal, Woh mujh se huay humkalaam, Then, Shareef Awan of Tehzeeb Foundation spoke on the musical era that ended with the demise of Ustad Bashir Khan. He then introduced Yousuf Bashir, a protege of the late Ustad.

Yousuf Bashir, then presented a solo tabla performance in remembrance of Ustad Bashir Khan.

Then, Shahid Ali presented a sitar recital.

Tehzeeb Festival exclusive recordings of kheyal and tappa performances by Meeta Pandit from India were presented.

The evening ended with Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Izzat Fateh Ali Khan presenting kheyal and tarana.

Just like the first day of the Festival, a full house appreciated the performances and applauded each performer wholeheartedly.

