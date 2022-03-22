UrduPoint.com

Chinese Recovery Teams Comb Debris Of Crashed Passenger Jet

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Chinese recovery teams comb debris of crashed passenger jet

Wuzhou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese recovery teams on Tuesday picked through the debris of a crashed China Eastern jet after it inexplicably plummeted from the sky into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

Hopes of finding any survivors had all but vanished nearly a day after the Boeing 737-800 passenger jet nosedived into the mountain -- likely making it China's deadliest air crash in nearly three decades.

Questions mounted over the cause of the crash, which saw the stricken jet drop 20,000 feet (6096 metres) in just over a minute before ploughing into rugged terrain in southern China on Monday afternoon.

President Xi Jinping quickly called for a full probe following the crash as search teams, firefighters and other personnel descended upon the site in a rural area of Guangxi province.

On Tuesday scorch marks were visible from the crash and resulting fire, rescue workers told AFP, with one speculating that passengers and their belongings had been "totally incinerated" from the intensity of the blaze.

A villager near the sprawling crash site, giving his surname only as Ou, recounted hearing a "sound like thunder" on Monday afternoon followed by a blaze blistering the surrounding hills.

State media showed uniformed search teams clambering over a scene of upturned earth, blasted trees and scattered debris, including a section of plane bearing the carrier's blue and red livery.

Other teams were shown launching drones, in a search mission complicated by the steep terrain and dense vegetation.

The disaster occurred after a high-speed vertical nosedive, according to a video of the descent carried by Chinese media. AFP could not immediately verify the video's authenticity.

In Guangzhou, staff assisted loved ones of the 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard the plane, which stopped sending any flight information after dropping a total of 26,000 feet in altitude in just three minutes.

- 'Very unusual' - Flight MU5735, which took off from Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT), "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou," a city in the Guangxi region, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

"The company expresses its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash," China Eastern said in a statement late Monday without providing more information.

The disaster prompted an unusually swift public reaction from Xi, who said he was "shocked," ordered an immediate investigation into its cause, and called for "absolute safety" in air travel.

State media said Vice Premier Liu He, a powerful official close to Xi who usually deals with economic matters, had been dispatched to the area to oversee rescue and investigation work.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it had named a senior investigator as a representative to the probe, and that officials from Boeing, General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration would be technical advisors.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 7,850 feet in just over a minute.

After a brief upswing, it plunged to 3,225 feet, the tracker said. There is no data for the flight after 2:22 pm.

Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, told AFP it was "far too early" to draw conclusions, but said the FlightRadar data pattern was "very unusual".

China had enjoyed an enviable air safety record in recent years, despite a huge boom in travel.

Chinese media reported that the airline will now ground all the 737-800 jets.

In a statement, Boeing said it was "working with our airline customers and are ready to support them."The deadliest Chinese commercial flight accident was a China Northwest Airlines crash in 1994, which killed all 160 onboard.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Fire China France Company Died Wuzhou Guangzhou Kunming SITE Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd March 2022

12 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

9 hours ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

9 hours ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

9 hours ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>